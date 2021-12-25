 
Saturday December 25, 2021
Lahore

Uplift schemes

By APP
December 25, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs42.309b. These schemes included Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project at the cost of Rs25.500b, establishment of project management unit: revamping of DHQ/THQ Hospitals at the cost of Rs1.09m, Provision of Air Rescue Service at the cost of Rs1.16b.

