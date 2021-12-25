UET holds Christmas ceremony

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised a Christmas cake cutting ceremony for its Christian employees here Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the VC congratulated the Christian employees. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their contribution to the university. He said that Islam teaches respect to all human beings regardless of their religious preferences. Further, he declared Monday as holiday at the UET for Christian employees. Resident Officer, Senior Warden, Dean Chemical Engineering Chairperson Chemical Engineering, and all staff members of estate office attended the ceremony. Sweets were also distributed to Christian employees by the university staff. The UET administration also transferred salaries of all Christian employees before Christmas.