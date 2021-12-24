Women urged to speak against violence

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq on Thursday said the media should play a vital role in educating women about their rights and urging them to report incidences of abuse to the appropriate forums.
Talking to a private news channel, she said an awareness campaign was needed to educate the people about women's rights and called upon the Ulema and Media to play their role in this regard.
She stressed that women should raise their voices and report any act of abuse or violence, adding, the government was making all-out efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing laws and their implementations which can positively impact society.
She stated that a woman victim of violence must have confidence that if she would file a police case, she would be treated fairly and the perpetrator would be punished.
She also referenced a case filed against an employee who reportedly harassed a woman at an ATM of a bank in the federal capital, saying that the government had ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.
It was commendable that women spoke up against the incident and boldly report it, she added.
