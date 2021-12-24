Early repair of BB’s martyrdom site ordered

Rawalpindi : Punjab Minister for Prisons, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Thursday visited Liaquat Bagh martyrdom site of Benazir Bhutto (BB) and directed the authorities to complete the repair work of the damaged monument as soon as possible.

The minister inspected the monument which was damaged after a truck collided with it. He reprimanded the officers for the delay in the repair work and issued orders for immediate repair and rehabilitation of the monument. He said We respect Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as she was a former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She was a representative of all the Pakistanis and not only of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). As Punjabis, we have a responsibility to show solidarity with our Sindhi brothers.