Buzdar praises five companies set up by Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appreciated five out of the total 56 companies formed by then Shehbaz government for their exceptional performance.

In 2018, right after their formation then chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had started a case against these 56 companies on the ground that the heads of these companies and other employees had been hired against unjustified salaries.

The apex court had also directed the NAB to submit a comprehensive report on appointments made in these companies in the Punjab. In 2019, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad had also remarked that these 56 companies would be abolished.

The order, in addition, had asked the provincial government to inform it about the number of staff employed by these companies; allocation of funds to them; what precisely was being done with the funds and whether operation of these companies was providing any benefit to the people of Punjab.

However, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued appreciation letters (dated Dec 22) to five major companies for exceptional performance. In the letter sent to each of these companies, the CM said: “The Special Monitoring Unit while conducting, upon the direction of the Chief Minister, the inspection of your organization found the performance of the said establishment to be ‘exceptional’.

The CM also wished good luck to each of these companies and showed desire for them to continue to strive for excellence and deliver for the Punjab government.

The companies were; Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company, The Punjab Skills Development Fund, Punjab Cattle Market Management Company and Qaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Ltd.