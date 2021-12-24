Strict security measures in Multan for Christmas

MULTAN: Police have adopted strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident on the Christmas. In this connection, South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Zafar Iqbal Awan ordered tight security measures for the Christmas celebrations in the region. The security of 295 churches must be ensured, he ordered. There would be 305 Christmas celebrations in the South Punjab, he said. He ordered the police to install walk through gates for entry in the churches. He said that all celebrations would be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. The administration volunteers would also accompany the police at the entrances of churches, he added.

He told that the security had also beefed up at Christmas bazaars and places of entertainment. More than 4,000 officers and personnel were performing security duties, the South Punjab Additional IGP said.