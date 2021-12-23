PHC dismisses sedition charges against Capt Safdar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday disposed of sedition case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Capt (R) Mohammad Safdar.

The court last month had directed the government to submit the transcript of the speech on the basis of which the case was registered against Safdar. The case was heard by Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Musarrat Hilali that dismissed the charges against Capt Safdar.

The East Cantonment police station had lodged an FIR against Captain (retired) Safdar over the alleged sedition and incitement of the personnel of the armed forces in a media talk on Feb 9. Safdar was booked under Pakistan Penal Code Section 121 (waging war against Pakistan), Section 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), Section 124-A (sedition), 131 (Mutiny or seducing soldier for mutiny), Section 153 (provocation to cause riot) and Section 505 (statement to cause public mischief). The PMLN leader praised the court for providing him justice in false charges against him.