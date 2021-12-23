ECP accepts apology of Fawad, Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday accepted the apology of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Railways Minister Azam Swati for making serious allegations against it and the chief election commissioner.

Sindh Election Commission Member Nisar Durrani and Balochistan EC Member Shah Mohammad heard the notices against Fawad and Swati. In the last hearing held on December 3, the commission had reserved its decision on the pardon to Fawad while an apology had also been submitted by Azam Swati on the same day.

Therefore, in Wednesday's hearing, Swati appeared before the commission himself. Durrani remarked, addressing Azam Swati, that he is a busy man, why doesn't he come forward, having more responsibility, all the institutions belong to him, therefore, it is not right to call them bad.

To this, Swati said he has always raised his voice for making the EC independent. Afterwards, the ECP accepted the apology of both Fawad and Swati, directing the two ministers to be cautious in the future.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, Swati thanked the ECP for accepting the apology and said: “We want the ECP to be empowered.” He added the election commission is going to make good decisions on EVMs and the sanctity of voting will be protected through EVM.

Barrister Ali Zafar said he has apologized for what happened in the past. It is the responsibility of every individual to maintain the dignity of the election commission because “we have to work with the commission”.