Weak signals

Recently, internet service across Pakistan has become worse – regardless of whether consumers live in rural areas or urban areas. Residents of Lakki Marwat are unfortunately facing the same issue. For one, since internet connections are dependant on power, as soon as the electricity goes, so does the internet, but that is not all. Even when the internet is working, the connection is slow and faulty.

In the 21st century, the internet has practically become a basic necessity. Students especially need constant and proper access to the internet to access study material. While the world is moving to 5G internet, we are still struggling with troublesome 3G and 4G networks. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the government should work to improve the internet service provided, given that it is extremely important for all.

Usama Bin Rafiq

Lakki Marwat