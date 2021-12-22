Illegal cash transfer: FIA detains bank manager, travel agent

RAHIMYAR KHAN: FIA Tuesday arrested a bank manager and a travel agent for their involvement in illegal trading of foreign currency through hundi and other illegal means.

FIA Bahawalpur Sub-Inspector Musrat Ayub Mehr detained travel agent Abdul Latif and bank manager Jam Muhammad Tariq on charges of their involvement in illegal trade of foreign currency through travel agency and money exchange. The FIA recovered mobile phones and foreign currency from the accused.