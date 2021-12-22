Illegal cash transfer: FIA detains bank manager, travel agent

RAHIMYAR KHAN: FIA Tuesday arrested a bank manager and a travel agent for their involvement in illegal trading of foreign currency through hundi and other illegal means.
FIA Bahawalpur Sub-Inspector Musrat Ayub Mehr detained travel agent Abdul Latif and bank manager Jam Muhammad Tariq on charges of their involvement in illegal trade of foreign currency through travel agency and money exchange. The FIA recovered mobile phones and foreign currency from the accused.
ISLAMABAD: The ECP has extended date of door-to-door verification of voters for 10 days in connection with the...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on markets and businesses after a recent decline in...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said those responsible for corruption...
ISLAMABAD: King Salman Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia has launched first humanitarian aid convoy to Afghanistan from...
ISLAMABAD: Within 48 hours of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s unexpected but definitive drubbing in the first phase of...
National Order of Merit is given to people who have distinguished merits in exercise of public, civil or military...
Comments