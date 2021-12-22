Zardari should name person who contacted him: defence sources

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari should name the person who had contacted him on behalf of the establishment and sought his help for a future setup, a senior defence source said. Talking to The News, the source lamented that every now and then statements are made and hints are given about “deals” (with establishment) which is both unfortunate and irresponsible.



If Zardari is truthful, he should name the person who had contacted him and sought his help, the source said. The source, holding an important position, said that the defence officials do not want to get engaged in any unnecessary debate with such politicians, who are issuing weird statements without any solid basis.

The source said there is a general trend of blaming the military establishment for every matter. Often people talk about “deals” with the establishment but never name those who are approaching them or with whom they are making the “deals”.



Referring to the repeated allegations of “having received telephone calls” by leaders and MPs particularly of the opposition parties in matters relating to legislation and voting, the source said that even in these cases the politician should name those who are contacting them. He said that this trend of alleging the establishment without naming the person(s) involved should be discouraged and brought to an end. PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said Monday that he had to think of the future, as those who had formulas like minus-one were asking for help. He did not name the military establishment but it was clear from his indirect reference given in his speech.



Without naming anyone, the former president said he had told certain quarters no talks possible till the government was sent packing. Zardari said that he had stated in his first speech in the parliament after the 2018 elections that this “hotchpotch” of government would not deliver.