Formula makers are now seeking solutions: Zardari





NAWABSHAH: PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he had to think of future as those who had formulas like minus one were asking for help.

He said that talks could only be held after ousting the PTI government. He said that NAB was running the country, adding in his government, the national debt was $30 billion, which had now crossed the mark of $60 billion.

Addressing the workers, Asif Zardari predicted that the PPP would win the forthcoming polls, adding the coming time is of the PPP. He said he had delegated powers to Parliament because the PPP knew well how to address the issues of the country.

He said his party had given jobs to the poor masses. He quoted former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as saying: "If providing job opportunities to the people is a crime, we would continue to commit this crime."



Asif Zardari said that the PPP always took the country out of crisis. He said there was no flour and sugar in the Musharraf's regime, adding later they came to power and made the country surplus in both the commodities.

Later, Chaudhry Tariq Masood Arain gave the traditional cap and Ajrak to Asif Ali Zardari.

The ceremony was attended by PPP Divisional President Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, PPP MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sardar Abdul Sattar Keerio, Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Noor Nawaz Zardari and a large number of PPP workers.