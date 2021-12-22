Dr Sania discusses plan to expedite registration process under Ehsaas Rashan Riayat

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar in a meeting with Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday discussed a detailed plan to expedite the registration process under the ‘Ehsaas Rashan’ Registration drive.

DG Social Welfare, Secretary Food, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Punjab attended the meeting.

The briefing discussed a detailed plan with district administrations of Punjab to expedite the registration of ‘Kiryana’ (retailers) and families under the on-going ‘Ehsaas Rashan’ Registration drive.

Outlining details of ‘Ehsaas Rashan’ programme, Dr. Sania urged the district administrations in Punjab to support the on-going registration drive with ‘Kiryana’ retailers and families.

The successful roll-out of ‘Ehsaas Rashan’ programme relies on on-boarding ‘Kiryana’ stores who are not currently part of the digital ecosystem.

The government will provide a subsidy amount and 8% specialised commission to ‘Kiryana’ retailers directly in their bank accounts.

Every quarter, lucky draws will also be held to award cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and several other prizes to best performing ‘Kiryana’ owners, she said.

During the meeting, all Commissioners and DCs of Punjab were encouraged to conduct awareness campaigns in lower income areas to raise cognizance on ‘Ehsaas Rashan’, conduct meetings with all local trader associations to apprise them of the programme and ask them to encourage their member Kiryana stores to register for the programme, visit ‘Kiryana’ stores to answer their questions about the programme, and advertise the programme to potential participants.

Under the programme, 20 million deserving families will avail a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 on flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses.

Kiryana retailers can also enroll in the programme through the web-portal: https://ehsaasrashan.