RAWALPINDI: Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ here on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation were discussed. The COAS said that the world and the region cannot afford an unstable Afghanistan, stressing the need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.
COAS thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, especially efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management, and pledged to play his part to further diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organizing the 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC CFMs
