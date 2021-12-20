Pak-Oman navies conduct joint exercise in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in a bilateral naval exercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2021 (TAT-21) in North Arabian Sea.

The Oman Navy Task Group comprised RNO ships AL DHAFERAH and AL SEEB. In addition, Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Royal Air Force of Oman also participated in the exercise.

Commanding officers of the visiting RNO ships called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast wherein, matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. They also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by the Pakistan Navy for conduct of Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2021.

The naval exercise included participation of surface and air units. During the harbour phase of the exercise, operational and tactical level discussions and pre-exercise conferences were conducted.

Sea phase of the exercise comprised counter terrorism, anti-air and anti-surface warfare operations with an overall aim to curb illicit activities at sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited the RNO ships and interacted with officers and men onboard. Exercise TAT-21 provided an avenue of mutual learning and inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills. Exercises between the two navies are regularly being conducted since 1990. Last exercise of the TAT series was conducted in Omani waters in 2019.

Regular conduct of bilateral naval exercise between the Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman are indicative of longstanding brotherly relations between two countries in general and both navies in particular.