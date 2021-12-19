‘Nepra working on generating cheap electricity’

LAHORE : Power licences were issued to more generation companies than required in the past, leading to capacity payment to power plants exceeding to Rs1200 billion this year, said Tauseef H Farooqi, Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), here Saturday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of IEEEP, Nepra Chairman Tauseef said cost-effective power generation now being prioritised while such projects having loaded capacity payments have been banned.

We have learned a lesson from the past and we are working on generating cheap electricity. We are in process to allow businesses to buy cheap electricity from wherever they want. Now is the time to create a business generation that will stabilise the national economy, he said. Managing Director, NDTC, Manzoor Ahmed said earlier South Punjab used to be affected by fog but now the system in other parts is also got affected by fog. However, NTDC system is being improved with concerted efforts, he said. Among others, Chairman PEC, Najib Haroon, President IEEP Aftab Qureshi and Usman Irfan spoke on the occasion.