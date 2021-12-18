Flight operations resume at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations were resumed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after 14 hours on Friday.

The fog around the Lahore airport has reduced, improving visibility. The visibility on the airport runway is 800 meters. The airport administration has given permission to the airlines to take off. The airport had been closed at 8.40pm on Thursday night.

On the other hand, the sight limit at the Sialkot International Airport has increased from 100 meters to 2 kilometers. According to the airport management, the runway is ready for take-off and landing of flights. The airport management said if the weather conditions remain the same, the flights will continue as per schedule. The airport in Faisalabad also became operational after reduction in fog.