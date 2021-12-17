Nasir upsets higher ranked Abdullah in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal saved a match-point to turn the tables on world No 39 Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (Qatar) in the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Thursday.

On a day that saw some exciting battles for ascendency on the court, Tayyab Aslam and Nasir emerged as the only local survival in the men’s category. Nasir who has returned undefeated even from the Asian Team Championship in Malaysia two weeks back, raised the level of his game to a new level, snatching a quarter-finals berth with a narrow 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10 win against No 2 seed Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

The Qatari who lost 11 places on the last month ranking list to be 39 on the fresh PSA ranking, even was a point away from winning the match, when Nasir wrong-footed him to get at 10-10 in the final game, setting up yet another point to make Tamimi stretch in vain and then finished the match off with a dazzling back-hand nick.

“I knew well that I can make it even when I was match point down. There were some lucky points for Tamimi in the final game, otherwise, I could have finished it earlier. I held on to my nerves and went on to win the match against a much higher-ranked player,” Nasir said following an upset win against the Qatari.

Nasir hoped to continue with the same vein against Leung Chi Hin Henry (Hong Kong) who was stretched to full by local lad Amaad Fareed during his marathon match. The pre-quarter that lasted for 75 minutes saw Hin winning in a nail-bitter 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10. Amaad Fareed had his chances to finish the match but happened to be erratic at finishing the match.

Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam dropped a game against countryman Israr Ahmad before winning in 45 minutes 11-8, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10 for a quarter-final place.

Another leading Pakistanis Asem Khan lost his battle against stamina and was seen just going through the motion in the last two games against Malaysian Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal who won 11-13, 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 in 73 minutes. Asem started off well by winning the extended first and third game before being seen struggling in the last two games.

It was a cakewalk for title favourite Ng Eain Yow (MAS) who defeated leading Pakistani Farhan Zama 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 within 17 minutes. Farhan had no clue as to what was happening around him during his lazy approach on the court.

Top women player Ho Tze Lok (Hong Kong) was in ruthless form as she got better of Sri Lankan Yeheni Kuruppu also in 17 minutes 11-2, 11-0, 11-2

Results: Men’s event: Ng Eain Yow (MAS) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 (17 Min); Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal (MAS) bt Mohammad Asim Khan (PAK) 11-13, 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 (73 Min), Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG) bt Syed Azlan Iqbal S Amjad (QAT) 14-12, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4 (35 Min); Tayyab Aslam (PAK) bt Israr Ahmad (PAK) 11-8, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10 (45 Min); Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) bt Lee Ho Yin (HKG) 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7 (38 Min); Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) bt Mohammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar (MAS) 11-5, 11-9, 11-2 (27 Min); Leung Chi Hin Henry (HKG) bt Amaad Fareed (PAK) 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10 (75 Min); Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (QAT) 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10 (56 Min).

Women’s event: Ho Tze Lok (HKG) bt Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI) 11-2, 11-0, 11-2 (17 Min); Chan Yiwen (MAS) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 11-5, 11-1, 11-1 (13 Min); Chan Sin Yuk (HKG) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 (11 Min) and Rachel Mae Arnold (MAS) bt Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (10 Min).