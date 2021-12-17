Afghanistan cuts Pak citrus tariff

PESHAWAR: Afghan government on Thursday revised and reduced tariff on Pakistani citrus to Rs10 per kg from from Rs33 per kg to give relief to fruit traders on both sides, Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI said.

Zubair Motiwala, chairman PAJCCI appreciated efforts of Khan Jan Alokozai, co-president at PAJCCI, who along with Afghan union of fresh fruit traders met with Afghan minister for industry and commerce and ministry of finance to solicit the support of Afghan government in resolving the issue on urgent basis.