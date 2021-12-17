Forex reserves fall to $25.03bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $123 million or 0.5 percent in the week ended December 10, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $25.03 billion, compared with $25.1 billion in the previous week.
The reserves held by the center bank declined by $90 million to $18.6 billion.
Based on average imports of the last 12 months, the SBP’s reserves are sufficient to cover 3.11 months of imports.
The reserves of commercial banks also dropped by $33 million to $6.5 billion.
