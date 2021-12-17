Man dies in Kohlu landmine blast

QUETTA: A man died and a woman and a child sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Tehsil Mehwand of the Kohlu district on Thursday.According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way home on a motorbike when their motorcycle hit the planted landmine near a road in the Barili Chour Wadh area. As a result, the man died while the woman and the child received injuries.
Swat to PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of...
SUKKUR: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Thursday said that a solar energy project was being established to...
SUKKUR: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a sum total of multiple infrastructural and energy projects worth $62...
BAHAWALPUR: Five people died and in fog-related road accidents in different areas of Bahawalpur district on Thursday.A...
LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned the Chaudhry brothers – former prime...
By our correspondentISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Allama Nasir Abbas Jaffary cautioned holding...
Comments