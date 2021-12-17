 
Friday December 17, 2021
Man dies in Kohlu landmine blast

By APP
December 17, 2021

QUETTA: A man died and a woman and a child sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Tehsil Mehwand of the Kohlu district on Thursday.According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way home on a motorbike when their motorcycle hit the planted landmine near a road in the Barili Chour Wadh area. As a result, the man died while the woman and the child received injuries.

