Three FBR officials suspended over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has suspended three officials, including two inspectors and one superintendent on the charges of corruption on Thursday.

The top management of FBR had received a credible information based on audio-visual evidence against Imran Fareed, Inspector (BS-16); Muhammad Saeed Sabir, Inspector (BS-16); and Nasir Zaman Raika, superintendent (BS-16) for their involvement in undesirable practices, unbecoming of officials holding public office.

The competent authority immediately ordered an inquiry against the accused officials who were posted in collectorate of customs enforcement, Lahore. Initial probe found the evidence credible enough to proceed against the accused officials. Therefore, the competent authority by exercising powers conferred under rule 5(1) of the civil servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 2020, has placed the officials under suspension, initially for a period of 120 days. Regular proceedings have been ordered against the accused officials.

Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has reiterated that the FBR will continue to deal such black sheep within the organization with an iron hand in order to ensure transparency, ease of doing business and thereby bridge the trust deficit between FBR and taxpayers.

He further reaffirmed that no one involved in any form of corruption, highhandedness and extortion will be spared and those bringing bad name to the country's premier revenue collection organisation will be proceeded against, without fail.