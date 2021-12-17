PML-N wins Khanewal by-poll

KHANEWAL: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem defeated candidates of PTI and PPP in the PP-206 Khanewal-IV by-poll on Thursday.
The unofficial result of 183 polling stations showed the PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem bagged 47,649 votes by defeating PTI candidate Noreen Nishat Daha who received 34,030 votes. While PPP candidate Syed Wasiq Sarjis 15,059 votes and TLP candidate Sheikh Akmal Hussein secured 9,585 votes.
PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the PML-N candidate on winning by-poll of Khanewal and also PML-N workers and activists for their hard work in the constituency.
