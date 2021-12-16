OIC FMs’ meeting: Parliament House venue handed over to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament House has been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for eight days to host the Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told the media earlier that the Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers from 57 Muslim countries is being convened by Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on December 17 to discuss ways for the humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan.

According to an office order issued by the competent authority, the offices of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats have been closed from December 13 to 20. The employees have also been sent on leave for this period. There would be no meetings of the Public Accounts Committee or Standing Committees in the Parliament House till December 20.

Earlier, the National Assembly during its last session adopted a resolution, allowing the use of the National Assembly hall for the OIC Foreign Ministers session. The Capital Development Authority, responsible for maintaining and updating the building of the Parliament House, is currently carrying out extensive renovation work to welcome Foreign

Ministers in a befitting manner. The civic body had been allocated a separate budget for the purpose. "The renovation work is in the final stages. It includes cleanliness, change of carpets, repair, checking of sound and security system, " an official told The News.