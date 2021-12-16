Ministry refutes news of pushing some company for purchasing EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on Wednesday categorically refuted the news that appeared in some newspaper on Tuesday giving the impression as if the government is pushing for some company to purchase Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which is clearly misleading and malafide.

Contrary to the insinuation, it is the Election Commission of Pakistan which through a letter dated 09.12.2021 requested MoST to provide 3,900 EVMs along with project management, support and services to conduct upcoming Local Government Elections of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In response, MoST replied in affirmation to the ECP through a letter dated 10.12.2021. MoST ensured full support and services to the implementation of EVMs in upcoming LG Elections of ICT. In regard to EVMs, MoST reiterates that the ECP has the obligation and mandate to go for national or international tendering for procurement of EVMs.

It is stated stance of the government that the Request for Proposal (RFP) be finalised and floated by the ECP. Thus, any association or preference for any particular company by MoST is misleading and incorrect. The Ministry has no inclination towards any company. In fact, it is the exclusive domain of the ECP to choose, manufacture and procure any type of EVMs from any source through open competitive bidding.