PTI promoting mafias: PML-N

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to PML-N MPA Atta Tarrar in an FIR lodged against him.

Later, addressing a press conference here, Tarrar said the government has caused 11pc increase in price hike and flour has crossed Rs70 per kilogram, which was available at Rs55 per kilogram in the PMLN government. Farmers are facing shortage of fertilizers. Urea is being sold at the highest rates. Black marketing is under way under the nose of Imran Khan but he is sleeping at a luxurious house because the PTI is promoting mafias in the country. The International Monetary Fund is deciding gas and electricity tariffs, he said.

He said the government has lost control over currency rates which are depreciating rapidly. People in Khanewal are expressing hate against the PTI while the PPP has become a pro-government party. He said Rs2,000 is being given for a vote in the Khanewal by-poll by the PPP. He claimed that not a single vote would poll for the PPP in the Khanewal city. He said the PMLN has run an aggressive campaign and would recapture the slot in the by-poll. He said Nawaz Sharif is fully backed by Shehbaz Sharif. He said the PPP lodged a fake complaint against him and thanked the court for granting him pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, the PPP candidate in the Khanewal by-poll, Mir Wasiq Sarjees, had lodged an FIR against 50 people including Tarar for attacking the PPP candidate’s hosue on Tuesday.