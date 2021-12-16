PIA flights rescheduled due to heavy fog in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines have rescheduled its flights due to heavy fog in Lahore. According to a spokesperson, some flights departing from Lahore and arriving in Lahore will now operate from Islamabad
Today's flight from Madina to Lahore PK9716 will now reach Islamabad. Flight PK9743 from Lahore to Madina on December 16 will now depart from Islamabad for Madina. Flight PK9712 from Jeddah to Lahore will now reach Islamabad on December 16.
Flight PK9739 from Lahore to Madina on December 16 will now depart from Islamabad to Madina. Flight PK203 from Lahore to Dubai will depart from Islamabad on December 16. On December 16, flight PK234 from Dubai to Lahore will reach Islamabad.
