Nooriabad Power Project reference: IHC reserves decision on freezing bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition of ex-secretary Energy Sindh Agha Wasif against freezing of his bank accounts in Nooriabad Power Project reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case and reserved its judgment after listening arguments. The court said it would issue a detailed judgment as it was an important matter.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the anti-graft body had frozen the bank accounts of Agha Wasif as well as the accounts of his wife, mother in law and daughters. The accountability court had dismissed the petition of his client, he said.

The NAB investigation officer told the court that the wife of Agha Wasif had been operating his bank account. Similarly, the transactions were also made in the accounts of accused’s children.

On a query, the NAB said that the property was purchased in 2017 and the department had initiated the inquiry in 2018 which was turned into investigation in 2019. He said that the reference was filed in February 2021 and charges were not framed so far.

The wife of Agha Wasif was served questionnaire repeatedly but the bureau received no answer from her, he added. The petitioner’s lawyer said the accountability court had dismissed their case without listening them. He prayed the court to issue orders for unfreezing of bank accounts. The court subsequently reserved the judgment after the two sides concluded their arguments.