British Council team visits PU

LAHORE: British Council Director Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab Michael Houlgate called on Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar here Tuesday. PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and Ms Sara Pervaiz from British Council were also present. Areas of mutual interest, including academic and research collaboration with UK universities, upcoming higher education initiatives by the British Council and engagement with Punjab University were discussed in the meeting.
