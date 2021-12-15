As per accepted principle of law: How sacked employees can be relieved, asks SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday questioned as to how sacked employees could be relieved in accordance with the accepted principle of law.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the review petitions filed by the government and the sacked employees against the court judgment striking down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act 2010.

Attorney General Khalid Javed told the court he could not meet the prime minister the other day as he was in Lahore but assured the court that he will discuss with the prime minister the proposal of the court and continue his arguments today (Wednesday).

The court the other day had asked the attorney general to give proposals on what relief the government could give to the employees who worked for 10 years in different government departments. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had asked the attorney general to give proposals on what relief the government could give to the employees. “It is for the government to give relief to the employees who served for 10 years,” the judge said.

Justice Bandial observed why recruitments were made on a permanent basis, adding that an attempt was made to wash the scar of blunder in 2010 with the money of state and its people.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah told the counsel while giving arguments, he himself closed the door for the petitioners. Shah Khawar submitted that to strike down its own decision, the court should constitute a ten-member bench for examining the legal aspects of the case.

The court asked the AG to complete his argument today (Wednesday) and adjourned the hearing.