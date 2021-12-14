Man arrested for attacking polio team with bricks

LAHORE: A man was arrested for attacking a polio team with bricks in Qila Gujjar Singh area here on Monday. The polio team was visiting a house in Bibi Pak Daman Street when accused Imtiaz misbehaved with the team. He was so annoyed that he went to the rooftop of his house and started hurling bricks at the polio workers. The accused was arrested. A case has been registered against him.