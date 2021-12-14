‘Research for social transformation and advancement’ launched

Islamabad: In October 2020, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) launched a multi-year competitive grants programme for policy-oriented research in Pakistan titled ‘Research for Social Transformation and Advancement’ (RASTA). The program seeks to develop local thought communities and establish a research network of academia and think tanks across Pakistan producing high-quality, evidence-based policy research to inform Pakistan’s public policy process.

Talking to a group of journalists, renowned economist and Vice Chancellor of PIDE Dr. Nadeem ul Haque said, one objective of RASTA is to put the Pakistani researcher to serious work on the economy and key public policy issues to accelerate our economic growth and development, improve our society, and achieve the promise of Pakistan.

Dr. Nadeem said that for too long, the public policymaking in Pakistan has surrendered thought leadership to donors. It is high time to conduct some meaningful research, inform decision-making, and help formulate indigenous policies instead of relying on sub-standard donor advice. RASTA provides the opportunity to reduce the research-policy gap by providing answers and evidence that can contribute to improving the policy and policy-making process in Pakistan.