Players start arriving for Asian squash

ISLAMABAD: Players from different Asian countries have started arriving in Islamabad for the Asian Individual Squash Championship that will kickoff here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Players from Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Qatar already arrived on Monday as more are expected to reach today (Tuesday) for the event that Pakistan is hosting after nine years.

“A galaxy of stars from across Asia will be seen in action over the next week in the Asian Squash Championship. Besides foreign players, some local players who stayed back in Malaysia after competing in the team championship are also due back Tuesday,” one of the officials said.

The opening ceremony of the high-profile event is set to be held on Tuesday. Meanwhile, high-level security measures have been placed for men and women foreign players who have been stationed at a local hotel.

“All the agencies are helping us out on security front. We have been organising international events in the recent past without any issue. Same measures are in place for this event,” the official added.