DSP wounded resisting mugging bid in Jauhar

A police officer was shot and injured for offering resistance to a mugging attempt in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday.

Responding to calls for help, Sharea Faisal police and rescuers reached the crime scene near Perfume Chowk in Block 18, and took the police officer to a nearby private hospital, where doctors termed his condition out of danger. He was shot once in his leg.

Police said that after attending a wedding ceremony in Nawabshah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghulam Murtaza, posted at Security Zone II, was returning home with his wife in a chauffeur-driven car when some motorcyclists intercepted the vehicle at the parking lot of his apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and shot and injured him. The suspects bolted from the scene after looting jewellery and cash. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Separately, a suspected robber along with his accomplice entered a superstore in Federal B Area within the jurisdiction of the Jauharabad police station and attempted to loot cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

However, the store owner, Rizwan Azmat, offered resistance and foiled the robbing bid. He opened fire at the robbers, injuring one of them, who was later identified as Shazil.

The other suspect, however, managed to escape. The injured suspect was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an

investigation.