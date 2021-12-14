KE wins Platts energy award

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) won the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards for its Roshni Baji Women Ambassador Program, a statement said on Monday.

This is a first for a Pakistani company to win this international award which is happening every year since 1999. “This is a historic win not only for K-Electric but also for the entire power sector of Pakistan. We see this recognition as a big leap forward for the entire industry towards putting it on the global map,” said Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO at KE.

Out of 190+ companies from 29 countries shortlisted as the finalists, only 20 companies from 11 countries were awarded under 22 different categories. KE made it as the finalist in 3 categories this year including ‘Chief Trailblazer of the Year’, ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Award – Diversified’, and ‘Engineering Solution of the Year’. According to KE, the objective of the Roshni Baji Women Ambassador programme was to engage and sensitize over 100,000 women and by extension their family members about the basic principles of general safety, electrical safety, rain safety, hazards of power theft, and energy conservation.