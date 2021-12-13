Pakistan relaxes visa policy for India

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has relaxed its visa policy for India, but it has failed to reciprocate the act.

Addressing the concluding session of the 708th annual urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam here on Sunday, he regretted that India had not been issuing visas to even pilgrims. He said thousands of pilgrims from Rajasthan could not attend the urs of Shah Rukn-e-Alam this year as India did not issue them visas.

The foreign minister said some forces want to disrupt peace in the country by creating chaos and instability here. They want to create economic misery in Pakistan, he said adding that "in the capacity of foreign minister, I am saying that many forces do not want to see prosperity in Pakistan.

“We have to block the path of such forces. The nation must unite against such forces.” Qureshi said the growing trend of extremism was dangerous and poisonous for society. There is a great need for unity and solidarity in the present times. He said Pakistan’s geostrategic position is very important in the region.

He regretted that unarmed Muslims of held Kashmir and Palestine were being persecuted by the occupant forces. The foreign minister said Pakistan’s neighbouring country Afghanistan was also in turmoil. Peace in Afghanistan was their desire and priority, he said and added that Pakistan's stability and prosperity lies in Afghanistan's peace.

Qureshi said foreign ministers of Islamic countries had been invited to Islamabad on Dec 19 to discuss Afghanistan. They are coming together for prosperity and lasting peace in Afghanistan, he said adding that Pakistan is making sincere efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

He said corona epidemic had an adverse effect on Pakistan's economy, like in other parts of the world. He appreciated Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, CPO, RPO for making arrangements and beefing up security.