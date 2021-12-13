Sharifs, courtiers have no place in Pak politics, says Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the Sharif family and their courtiers have no place in Pakistani politics.
In response to statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said they were reaping the crop harvested by thieves who remained in power for three decades. People had settled the RTS of incompetents, he added. Gill said people had full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Marriyum Aurangzeb should give account of corruption of her masters instead of waging propaganda,
he added. He said when those corrupt who plundered the national wealth and went for taking medicines, would return back to the country. “When will the then finance minister return, who left the country during the tenure of incompetent,” he added.
They (Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar) should return back and honour the Pakistani courts, he said. Gill said Shahbaz Sharif should also answer to Federal Investigation Agency in Rs25 billion corruption case. Every plan of Shahbaz Sharif was for corruption and kickbacks, he added.
