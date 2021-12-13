PM vows to fulfil Gwadar fishermen demands

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday took notice of “legitimate demands” of fishermen of Gwadar and assured them of strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers.

The PM also held out an assurance to the protesting hundreds of fishermen that he would also speak to Chief Minister Balochistan on the matter. He tweeted, “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan”.