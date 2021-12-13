Drive-in concert sets new Guinness World Record

Islamabad : Amid the presence of the country's leading pop singers, a drive-in concert has set a new Guinness World Record with more than 1,000 cars in such a live music performance.

The event, the first of its kind in the country, was organised by Jazz, a leading national mobile operator, and digital company, in collaboration with Active Media here.

To set the record, more than 1000 cars had to be at the venue for the entire duration of the concert. Cameras were installed across the venue at locations suggested by the Guinness World Records’ supervisors, which allowed them to periodically count the cars in attendance at the event.

“Creating a new world record is a wonderful achievement for us all and it’s heartening to see the enthusiasm shown by the residents of the twin cities to be part of this momentous occasion. As the nation’s lifestyle brand, the idea behind Jazz’s series of drive-in events was to provide Pakistanis alternate entertainment avenues in the new normal,” said Jazz Chief Commercial Officer Asif Aziz.

Major attractions at the drive-in concert included a star-studded lineup featuring Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country.

Bilal Khan sang Larho Mujhey and Mai Doob Rha, Ali Azmat his popular songs Damadam Mast Qalandar, Garaj Baras, Sayonee, Papu Yar Tang Na Kar, Ye Jism Hai Tu Kya and Ishq Bhi Kia Ray Mula, and Atif Aslam Woh Lamhe, Adat, Tera Honay Laga O, Jal Pari, Dil Dya Gala and Rafta Rafta.

The people were provided with space to park their vehicles in an orderly manner to enjoy the concert from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.