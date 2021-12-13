Consumers unable to benefit from declining trend in prices

LAHORE: Prices of majority of seasonal vegetables and chicken have further been reduced this week, but its benefit has not trickled down on consumers due to overcharging by the sellers.

The declining trend continues following a change in weather which has improved supplies of seasonal vegetables. Despite the decline in the prices, it is still higher when compared to the past years because of increase in cost of production of agriculture inputs.

The price of chicken, live bird, was further reduced by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs171 per kg, while it sold at Rs180 to 210 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs248 per kg, and sold Rs260 to 450 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, B-Grade at Rs38 to 40 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80 to 84 per kg, and C-grade at Rs74 to 78 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of garlic local was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg, and Thai at Rs245 to 255 per kg, both sold at Rs360 per kg. Brinjal price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 kg.

Biter gourd increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local fixed at Rs30 to 32 per, sold at Rs50 per kg. Zucchini long was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg.

Lady finger was not issued sold at Rs300 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, not available. Luffa was unchanged at Rs75 to 78 per kg, also not available.

Green chili price A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Capsicum price was further reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Mongray was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

The price of pea was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Radish was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Beetroot was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Mustad leaves were unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of different variety was fixed at Rs60 to 190 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was fixed at Rs84 to 87 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Grapes gola fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg, Grapes Tofi further increased by Rs25 per kg, was fixed at Rs230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs410 to 420 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs265 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Musami was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, B-grade at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 25 per piece.

Fruiter A-grade was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 150 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs67 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.