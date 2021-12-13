New Zealand reports 104 new cases of Covid-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of the new cases, 103 were community cases across New Zealand, one was an imported case, said the ministry.

Among the new community infections, 86 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, nine in nearby Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty, two in Northland, two in Canterbury, and one in the Lakes region, it said.