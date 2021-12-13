New Zealand reports 104 new cases of Covid-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of the new cases, 103 were community cases across New Zealand, one was an imported case, said the ministry.
Among the new community infections, 86 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, nine in nearby Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty, two in Northland, two in Canterbury, and one in the Lakes region, it said.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action...
Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged...
Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by...