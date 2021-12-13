Over 13m people fully vaccinated in Myanmar

YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Over 5.79 million people have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said. According to the ministry's figures, Myanmar reported 280 new Covid-19 cases with daily test positivity rate of 2.43 percent and six more deaths in the past 24 hours.