Violation of election code of conduct: ECP fines Bilawal, Sindh CM, KP ministers

PESHAWAR: Apart from ministers and lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed Rs50,000 each fine on Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah for violation of code of conduct during the local government polls in KP.

On Friday, the ECP imposed fine on a number of other lawmakers of PPP, including Khurshid Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Ahmad Khoro and Qadir Patel for addressing a public meeting in Peshawar despite announcement of LG polls scheduled for December 19 in 17 districts of KP.

Besides, notices were issued and fines imposed on more lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties for violation of the code of conduct. The Regional Election Commissioner and district Monitoring Officer (DMO) Saeed Ahmad Khan in his order imposed Rs50,000 fine on Bilawal and Sindh CM, stating that time was given to the counsel of the PPP chairman to submit reply along with power of attorney, but he failed to do so.

The PPP chairman and Sindh CM were directed to deposit Rs50,000 fine in the exchequer by December 13 and submit challan in the office or else the matter will be referred to the ECP for further action.

Also, the DMO Bannu on Friday issued a notice to opposition leader and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani for the violation of the code of conduct. The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl was directed to appear before the DMO on December 11.

Another JUIF leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman was fined Rs10,000 while MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi was fined Rs30,000 by DMO Dera Ismail Khan. The DMO Bannu imposed a Rs50,000 fine on provincial minister Shah Mohammad and MPAs Zahid Durrani, Sher Azam and Malik Pukhtunyar. On Thursday, Rs50,000 fine was imposed on federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for violation of the code of conduct for the local government polls.

The DMO warned Ali Amin that under Section 234(4) of the Elections Act the matter would be referred to the ECP if the minister was found involved in any violation again, which shall initiate proceedings under the law, including proceedings of disqualification.

A notice was also issued to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday not to violate the code of conduct when he arrived in Peshawar to attend a function.

“You are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and instructions by the ECP otherwise legal proceedings will be initiated against you under Sections 233 and 234 of the Elections Act 2017,” stated a letter issued to the PM by the DMO.

The letter stated that after the announcement of the election schedule, President, prime minister, governor, chief minister, speaker or chairman Senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member or any public office-holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls were being held.

The local government polls are being held in Peshawar and 16 other districts on December 19 and schedule has been announced. The next phase of the polls will be held in January.