Quetta men held for recording, sharing objectionable videos of girls

QUETTA: Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos and later sharing them on social media.
Police said both suspects, who are said to be brothers, were arrested after police launched an investigation into the incident. The suspects have been remanded into police custody for 14 days for interrogation.
Initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspects lured women with jobs but later forced them to record inappropriate videos, police said. The police added that they have confiscated mobile phones, videos, USBs, and other devices containing the videos from the suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis. The FIA's cybercrime cell has also been contacted for assistance. Meanwhile, an investigation team — headed by SSP Operations Abdul Haq — has been formed to investigate the case. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident.
