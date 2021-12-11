Dear child, your grandpa headed govt 50 years ago, Asad chides Bilawal

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stating that the party had formed the government in the Sindh province six times and four times in the Centre, but still had nothing to show for it, local media reported.
Addressing the Green Line Bus Service inauguration ceremony on Friday, the minister called Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari an “innocent child”, and said the PPP chairman had asked for “time” to work for Sindh.
He addressed Bilawal by stating that “dear child, 50 years ago your grandfather was made the chief martial law administrator of the president of Pakistan. How much more time do you need?”
FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,296 in the...
LAHORE: Johns Hopkins Medicine International and a private hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding to mark...
LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission, pronouncing its historic decision, has told the Punjab government that it...
QUETTA: Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos and later sharing...
OSLO: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, received this...
NEW DELHI: The flag-wrapped coffin of India’s defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun...