Dear child, your grandpa headed govt 50 years ago, Asad chides Bilawal

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stating that the party had formed the government in the Sindh province six times and four times in the Centre, but still had nothing to show for it, local media reported.

Addressing the Green Line Bus Service inauguration ceremony on Friday, the minister called Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari an “innocent child”, and said the PPP chairman had asked for “time” to work for Sindh.

He addressed Bilawal by stating that “dear child, 50 years ago your grandfather was made the chief martial law administrator of the president of Pakistan. How much more time do you need?”