Gerry’s dnata gets global award

KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, ground services provider in Pakistan, got ‘best station’ award at 2021 Pride of Ground Handling Awards, a statement said on Friday.

The company has been recognised for its ground-handling services at its Islamabad hub.

The awards are designed by Ground Handling International, a renowned global publication that encompasses a readership of handlers, airlines, and airports.

“We are delighted to receive one of the industry’s most coveted global awards as a recognition of our world-class services,” said Syed Haris Raza, vice president of Gerry's dnata. He termed Islamabad an extremely important and strategic location for the aviation industry.

According to Gerry’s dnata, it has continued to enhance its operations and services to ensure safely transport of passengers and precious cargo to and from Pakistan, making significant investments in infrastructure, technology, and equipment.

In 1993, Gerry’s Group & dnata joined hands for the first time in Pakistan as "Gerry’s dnata" and started providing ground handling services at Karachi airport. It is now present at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar airports. The company offers a wide range of ground handling services to scheduled and non-scheduled airlines in the country.