Poland raises WWII compensation with German FM

WARSAW: Poland on Friday called on Germany’s new government to consider reparations for World War II during the German foreign minister’s first visit to Warsaw. Poland’s governing conservatives relaunched the issue of reparations in 2017, insisting that Germany had a "moral duty". But Germany believes the case was closed in 1953 when Poland, then a Soviet satellite, relinquished its claims for reparations to the former communist East Germany.
BAYONNE, France: Rivers overflowed their banks across a large swath of southwest France on Friday after heavy rains...
BANGKOK: The United States and United Nations have condemned Myanmar’s junta over reports of the killing of 11...
Managua: Nicaragua switched diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China on Thursday in a diplomatic coup for Beijing as...
NEW YORK: New York City Council on Thursday passed legislation to allow immigrants who are not US citizens to vote in...
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: When Shoruk Shaheen glances in the mirror, she likes what she sees, especially the...
The US government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks...