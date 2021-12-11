 
Saturday December 11, 2021
Poland raises WWII compensation with German FM

By AFP
December 11, 2021

WARSAW: Poland on Friday called on Germany’s new government to consider reparations for World War II during the German foreign minister’s first visit to Warsaw. Poland’s governing conservatives relaunched the issue of reparations in 2017, insisting that Germany had a "moral duty". But Germany believes the case was closed in 1953 when Poland, then a Soviet satellite, relinquished its claims for reparations to the former communist East Germany.