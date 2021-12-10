Commissioner vows support for Christmas Interfaith Peace Rally

Karachi commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that religious minorities in Pakistan are provided equal opportunities to education, employment and full participation in public life.

He said this during a meeting held at his office with the organising committee of the Christmas Interfaith Peace Rally to be led by Senator Anwar Lal Dean. The committee briefed the commissioner about the Christmas Interfaith Peace Rally which was being organised by all the churches of the city on December 18. The commissioner assured them that the city administration would provide all possible assistance and facilities to organise the rally successfully. He hoped that the rally would promote peace, love and brotherhood.

He was informed that the rally would start from outside the Gora Qabristan at 4pm on December 18. It would jingle all the way from Korangi Road to Sharea Faisal, the Karachi Press Club enroute to Sea View with big trucks and pickups playing Christmas carols.