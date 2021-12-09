Following Constitution a must for change: Ahsan Iqbal

MATIARI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that his party had accomplished ‘unprecedented development work’ during its tenure and “had the government not ended, the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would have been completed too.” Speaking at a lawyers' conference in Matiari, Sindh, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that his party was sent packing as a result of a ‘rigged election’ which, in turn, brought an incompetent government into power. "To put the country on the path of development, the vote must be respected, and governments must be formed through free and fair elections," he stated, reported.