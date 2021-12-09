IHRA starts anti-quackery campaign

Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 10 quackery outlets where quacks were posing as general physicians and dentists. The action was taken as part of IHRA’s anti-quackery campaign in Islamabad.

Ashraf Khan clinics and diagnostic, Ismail Dental Clinic, Fatima Hospital, Sadaat Ladies and Children Clinic, Rumaisa Medical and Diagnostic Center, Aryyan Clinic, Al-Khidmat Medical Clinic, Saleem Dental Clinic, Shifa Medical Center (Bhara Kahu) and Rashid Hospital (Dental Clinic) were sealed and closed down.

The IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 43 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad during the past two weeks where 19 HCEs were served notices to comply with directions.

IHRA suspended the services of 10 healthcare establishments (HCEs) over different non-compliances.

Capital Diagnostic Center (Lab), Capital International Hospital, Ayaz Hope Center, Sana Clinic, Shamran Dental Clinic, Abrash clinic, Bacha Medical Store, 3D Lifestyle and Lipoclinic, Shifa Caring and Medical Centre (Rehab Center) and Lifecare International hospital services were suspended.